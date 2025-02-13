By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Lake George has frozen.

“We marked Feb 3rd as official ice-in date,” Brian Mattes replied to a Chronicle inquiry.

Mr. Mattes, Senior Research Specialist at RPI’s Darrin Freshwater Institute in Bolton and The Jefferson Project, said “small spots will open here and there, but we will track coverage throughout the season.”

He said, “Complete ice cover is defined as a complete freeze from the south end of the lake to the north end. Though there is significant variation from year to year, the average duration of ice cover has decreased over the last century.

“Over this span, there has been a loss of 20-30 days of full ice cover, with the number of years without full ice cover becoming much more frequent.

“Since 2008, Lake George has had 6 years without full ice cover, compared to only 5 years between 1908 and 2008. This stark contrast highlights the loss of consistent ice cover, which can be linked to the warming climate, along with the resulting environmental shifts (e.g., later turnover, shorter winters).”

Caution is urged because even when the lake is frozen breaks occur in the ice.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved