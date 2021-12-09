Sunday, December 12, 2021

Our December 9 front page

Support Small Business! How the Strand lures famous rockers. Flamingo on Lake George will stay a family resort. NYS order: Hospitals curtail elective surgery. Morgan & Co. veranda will be open all winter. GF School vote Dec. 14: Capital projects including field lights. Social Security office open in GF but remote access. Chapman director Tim Weidner retiring; director search opens. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

