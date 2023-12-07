Our December 7 front page

First Look: ‘Winter’s Dream’! Car Wash and Steve’s Place. Kennys sell Adirondack Outlet Mall. Hochul by 12/31 likely to decide: Move most local elections to even years, on federal, state schedule, with Prez & Gov. 100 attend GF School workshop seeking to lower 26% absent rate. Hickory Ski gets funding, can open lifts. Historic Salem corner vacant again; Jacko’s revival as small plates kitchen, bar, music ends. Minogues stores renamed ‘BEVS’ by new Saratoga Eagle owner. Glens Falls grad Griffin Woodell: CAA Offensive Rookie of Year. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

