Gone: Revolving GF Natl Bank time & temp sign; new one, static, soon

Glens Falls National Bank’s revolving time and temperature sign at the corner of Glen and South Streets was removed last week. We asked about it.



Marc Yrsha, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, responded:

“As one of the last pieces of our downtown campus renovation, we are updating our landmark time and temperature sign.

“More modern and energy efficient, the time and temperature will appear on both sides of the static sign with the welcoming ‘Glens Falls, N.Y – Hometown, USA’ message on one side.

“The community will see the completed sign in the coming weeks. While the last sign had been there for decades, our bank has been part of Glens Falls throughout our 172-year history, and we are proud to contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the city’s downtown.”



