Our December 5 front page

Christmas festivities abound! Blind massage therapist’s Blind Rock plan. Ryan & Erin Connor’s plans for Union Square. Who’ll run for Prez in 2028. Raising $100,000 a year for Operation Santa. Granville’s Dancing Ewe eyes Saratoga for a wine bar; seeks backers: ‘I’m with Ewe’. Glens Falls football falls in state semis. Orvis chief, on closing its LG outlet store. Live Nation bans personal lawn chairs at SPAC; $15 rentals. Lake George man, 38, dies in Qby. car crash. GF Mayor calls budget for his $100,000 Occupancy Tax grant ‘a start’; says he ‘made up’ numbers. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.