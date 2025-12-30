Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Our December 30 front page

December 30, 2025 Chronicle Front Page

Happy New Year! Our next issue will be January 15. What went viral. Doug Beaty: Cut here! Qby. seems open to Rt. 9 rezone; potential apts. at Sweet Basil, LG Campsite, Jeckel. Fatal fire on Marion Avenue; Lapham: Beef up Building & Codes. Dr. Hunnicutt opens Bay Road Animal Hospital near Hannaford. Schroon Lake’s big sense of loss after Sticks & Stones restaurant fire. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

