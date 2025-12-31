Warren County pays out $3.3-million in ‘fraudulent phishing scheme’

Warren County disclosed this morning that in early December it paid $3.3-million to a bogus account “through a fraudulent phishing scheme.”

The press release said, “According to Warren County officials, two electronic payments in the amounts of $2.1 million (December 12th, 2025) and $1.2 million (December 22, 2025) were transmitted to a fraudulent bank account by the Warren County Treasurer’s Office.

“Warren County has received information from investigators that the second payment of $1.2 million will be recovered and the funds are expected to be returned to the County Treasurer’s Office. County officials also hope to recover some additional funds from the first payment.

“After being notified December 23rd of the fraudulent payments, Warren County officials contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the criminal conduct and assist in attempts to recover the funds.

“The New York State Comptroller’s Office of Local Government is also conducting an investigation into the issue.

“Due to the ongoing criminal investigations, Warren County is referring any further inquiries about this matter to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.”