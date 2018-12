New Year’s Eve issue | Chris Patten buys and remakes 274 Glen. Rob Murphy to …

New Year’s Eve issue | Chris Patten buys and remakes 274 Glen. Rob Murphy to move Craft on 9 Restaurant to 274 Glen. We ask: accomplishments and goals. Ridin’ Hy opens main lodge after fire. Local Marine Corps League completes 3rd annual ‘Toys for Girls & Boys’ Mark asked: Are you optimistic or pessimistic about America? Tradition! New Year’s Day Polar Plunge into Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.