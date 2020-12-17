Saturday, December 19, 2020

Our December 17 front page

December 17, 2020

Christmas Countdown Run for Mayor? Planetary ‘Christmas Star’ West Mountain still pursues project. 20 questions. George Pensel plans to buy LG Forum for his Boats by George. Terminated by GF Hospital at Cancer Center reception, for lack of flu shot she says her body cannot handle. Sen. Betty Little farewell. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

