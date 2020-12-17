Our December 17 front page

Christmas Countdown Run for Mayor? Planetary ‘Christmas Star’ West Mountain still pursues project. 20 questions. George Pensel plans to buy LG Forum for his Boats by George. Terminated by GF Hospital at Cancer Center reception, for lack of flu shot she says her body cannot handle. Sen. Betty Little farewell. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Check Also
Our December 10 front page
Christmas Countdown Local guy makes good. Covid-era Santa photo. More Civil War. Covid cases still …