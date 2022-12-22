Our December 22 front page

Merry Christmas!! Hudson Falls bank robbery. Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Qby home. Readers report: Worst roads & intersections. Local homelessness rises. Marathon Dance resumes format: March 3-4, back at South High. 18th annual Christmas Eve Road March. Biochar project still percolates. Hartford town at odds with highway chief, 4-man crew on pay rate, 4-day work week. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

