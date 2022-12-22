Saturday, December 24, 2022

Our December 22 front page

December 22, 2022 Chronicle Front Page

Merry Christmas!! Hudson Falls bank robbery. Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Qby home. Readers report: Worst roads & intersections. Local homelessness rises. Marathon Dance resumes format: March 3-4, back at South High. 18th annual Christmas Eve Road March. Biochar project still percolates. Hartford town at odds with highway chief, 4-man crew on pay rate, 4-day work week. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Our December 15 front page

Big 32 Pages! 79 years later, finally ‘I got to hug my father’ who is …

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!