TD Bank in Hudson Falls robbed

The TD Bank at 14 Main Street, Hudson Falls was robbed today, December 20, the Hudson Falls Police Department announced in a press release posted on Facebook.

“At approximately 9:43 a.m., a black male wearing a black jacket, winter hat, and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money,” police said.