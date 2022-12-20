TD Bank in Hudson Falls robbed

The TD Bank at 14 Main Street, Hudson Falls was robbed today, December 20, the Hudson Falls Police Department announced in a press release posted on Facebook.
“At approximately 9:43 a.m., a black male wearing a black jacket, winter hat, and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money,” police said.
“No weapon was displayed. He was last seen on foot leaving the bank and walking north on Main Street,” the release added.
“Anyone with information about this bank robbery or suspect is asked to contact the Hudson Falls Police Department at 518-747-4011,” police said.
New York State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Department assisted.