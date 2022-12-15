Thursday, December 15, 2022

Our December 15 front page

December 15, 2022 Chronicle Front Page

Big 32 Pages! 79 years later, finally ‘I got to hug my father’ who is buried at Normandy. No more Hochul mask mandates? Kirsh Helmets, on Big Boom Road, aims to revolutionize helmet design. When Shirt Factory still made shirts. Return of Tony DeSare. Gen. Knox’s epic 1775-76 Cannon March is topic of Dec. 19 LG panel. Glens Falls man, 22, charged; Cumberland Farms store gunpoint robbery. ADK Thunder forward
Corson accused, 2016 group sexual assault. Lakewood Music in SGF, new biz: Guitars, ukuleles. Wreaths Across
America at Solomon Cemetery, Dec. 17. Aaron Tippin at the Wood, GF, Sunday. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

