Our August 31 front page

Labor Day Issue Lake George’s Logan Marissal wrestles way into Harvard. GF Police: Group of juveniles in crime spree. Hannah’s college advice. Drug overdose deaths. FW Webb pulls rezone request; look elsewhere. Qby. students playing on new turf fields. Stefanik: Biden Education chief sought to defund shooting sports classes in schools; yields to outcry. 1,000 athletes to run-swim-bike at 17th LG Triathlon. LG school is now The Lakers; beat Falcons, 461-319. Urges: Visit the Shushan Covered Bridge Museum. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.