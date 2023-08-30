Great Escape: ‘The Bobcat’ wooden coaster coming ’24

“Run like a bobcat along this wooden family coaster’s track, the first-of-its-kind in Six Flags history. The Bobcat has all the charm of a classic wooden coaster enhanced by modern innovation to take you on a wild ride the whole family will love,” said a press release.

“Run like a bobcat along this wooden family coaster’s track, the first-of-its-kind in Six Flags history. The Bobcat has all the charm of a classic wooden coaster enhanced by modern innovation to take you on a wild ride the whole family will love,” said a press release.

“This family thrill coaster takes riders up 55 feet in the air before sending them along an exciting run, reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour. Modernized ride trains allow for a more comfortable ride experience, tighter turns along the course, and maximum thrills on a timeless wooden track.”

“This family thrill coaster takes riders up 55 feet in the air before sending them along an exciting run, reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour. Modernized ride trains allow for a more comfortable ride experience, tighter turns along the course, and maximum thrills on a timeless wooden track.”