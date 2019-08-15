Our August 15 issue

Washington County Chronicle. Salmon fishing comeback on Lake George, Washington County Fair starts Monday. Lake …

Washington County Chronicle. Salmon fishing comeback on Lake George, Washington County Fair starts Monday. Lake George Music Festival continues through August 23. Jackie Joyner-Kersee in Glens Falls; for Aurora Games. City unveils its ‘Market Square at South Street’ Community meeting at Stewart’s planned site on Ridge Street. Shawn Lamouree to retire from Sheriff’s Office. Northway pot busts: 4 stops yield 542 lbs. Remembering, and honoring, fallen HF fireman Paul MacMurray. Gordon on JG3’s SU debut in Italy: In control, solid & looking to pass. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

