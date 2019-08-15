Thursday, August 15, 2019
Our August 15 issue

August 15, 2019

Washington County Chronicle. Salmon fishing comeback on Lake George, Washington County Fair starts Monday. Lake George Music Festival continues through August 23. Jackie Joyner-Kersee in Glens Falls; for Aurora Games. City unveils its ‘Market Square at South Street’ Community meeting at Stewart’s planned site on Ridge Street. Shawn Lamouree to retire from Sheriff’s Office. Northway pot busts: 4 stops yield 542 lbs. Remembering, and honoring, fallen HF fireman Paul MacMurray. Gordon on JG3’s SU debut in Italy: In control, solid & looking to pass. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

