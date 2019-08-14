Motorboat hit kayak near Crown Island

A collision involving at least one kayak and a motor boat drew the attention of …

A collision involving at least one kayak and a motor boat drew the attention of boaters and law enforcement around 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. We were still tracking down details at press time.

Lake George Park Commission executive director Dave Wick said, “It was around Crown Island (east of Green Island). Warren County Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.”

“There were two kayaks and a vessel,” said Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Pete DiFiore. “Investigator [Russell] Lail took statements and photos and turned them over to the Lake George Park Commission, which would lead me to believe they are the lead agency.”

Tuesday evening Lt. Angelo Paccione left a voice message at The Chronicle saying he could provide details about a “kayak incident.” But we weren’t able to connect with him by press-time. — Gordon Woodworth

