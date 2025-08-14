Our August 14 front page

Washington County Fair! Dave Portnoy. Stefanik gains on Hochul. Love of Lake George

became lifelong. Planning Board upbeat; neighbors voice concerns about 196 Ridge St. plan. LG Shepard Park amphitheater plan is out to bid. Clinton Shanks arrested regarding youth shooting. Scott Lufkin in Argyle has his own YouTube channel: ‘The Town Tinker’ Many will miss Sheriff’s Officer Tim Guy, 68. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.