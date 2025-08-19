Washington County Fair: It’s ‘the whole package’

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The 135th Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 18, and runs to Sunday, Aug. 24.

What’s the biggest draw?

“It’s the package,” replies Frank Nestle, the Fair treasurer. “We offer so much, and everything except amusement rides are included in the admission — all the exhibits, motor sports, music, vendors, community organizations. And of course the foods!”

He says, “Last year was a very good year, with record attendance. We’re happy every year when we have over 100,000 people at the Fair. Saturdays are big, but we would like to see people come on any day. Might be less hectic at other times.”

Mr. Nestle notes, “With our diversity we do not try to change very much in any one year. We always have some new music and entertainment acts.”

About 550 milk cows, 150 beef cattle, 200 goats, more than 25 swine are expected at this year’s Fair.

Some of the entered animals may not show “due to conflicts in their social calendar,” Mr. Nestle joked in an email interview. “But we get about the number….”

Plus about 340 poultry participants including chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, peacocks, guinea hens — “all of that and rabbits,” Mr. Nestle says. And sheep and horses, etc.

More than 450 youth exhibitors show their livestock, photography, woodworking, vegetables, foods, artwork, sewing, crafts and more. Mr. Nestle says the number of youth exhibitors has increased “in the last couple years.”

“Ag is a very strong and a vital part of where and who we are,” in Washington County, Mr. Nestle says. “Some aspects like dairy have consolidated, and also there is growth with more diversity, vineyards and vegetables.”

“I just toy with farming,” Mr. Nestle said, “have a few sheep, etc…” However, “I’ve been involved in one way or another (with the fair) since the 1970s.”

The Fair basics

Admission: $15, $45 weeklong pass, free for active military & ages 13-under.

Gates open: Monday 5-10 p.m.; Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rain or shine.

Opening ceremonies: Monday at noon.

Veterans Day is Tuesday, Aug. 19: $7 entry for Vets with ID.

Seniors Day is Wednesday, Aug. 20: $7 admission for 62-up.

Carnival Fun Day, Tuesday, Aug. 19: Ride all rides with one $30 wrist band.

Midway games and rides: Monday, 5-11 p.m.; Tuesday to Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-9 p.m.

Regular ride tix: $20 for a sheet of 20. Rides typically cost 4-6 tickets, one less on Children’s Day, Thursday, Aug. 21.

Discounted advance ride tickets are available only through Friday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. Cost: $14 for a sheet of 20 tickets,at the Fair Store, online at washingtoncounty fair.com, “and with your local trusted retailer.”

Rides are by Amusements of America, “a Vivona family tradition since 1939.”

Agricultural fare

Serious showmanship events run daily for cows, horses, swine, goats and more.

Best Dressed animal contests: Tuesday (swine), Friday (sheep, goalts and calves), Saturday (rabbits).

Youth Parade led by draft horse and wagon, Sunday, Aug. 24, at noon.

Livestock Auction, Sunday, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m.

Also: Fun stuff such as Veggie races (build a car out of vegetables to race on the track) and rooster crowing contests (including one for humans!)

Motor sports, a fair favorite

Arrive early at the grandstand for best seating.

Demolition Derby, Monday at 7 p.m. Tribute to Disney’s animated move, Cars.

Pro Rodeo, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 4 & 7 p.m.

Garden Tractor Pulls, Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 8 a.m.

Four wheel drive Diesel Truck Pull, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Antique Tractors, Thursday, Aug. 21, at 8 a.m.

Four Wheel Drive Gas Truck Pull Stock and Super Stock, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Out of Field Tractor Pulls, Friday, Aug. 22, at 1- a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sanctioned Tractor Pulls, Saturday, Aug. 23, at noon and 7 p.m.

Power Wheel Derby, Sunday, Aug. 24, at 12:30 p.m.

Demolition Derby, Sunday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. Them; “Proud to Be An American!”

Fair food!

There are about 150 food, beverage, non-profit and retail vendors, artisans and other displays.

New food: Adirondack Kettle Korn, Cousin Vinnie’s wok-fried noodles and more, and Flour and Water Fried Veggies, Hearts Catering with fried veggies and pickles, Moser Concessions nachos, Ted’s Fish Fry, Totally Nuts, Screaming Eagle mac ’n cheese — plus the traditional chicken barbecues, ice cream, fried dough and other treats, local maple syrup cotton candy and cider slushies.

“This year, many vendors are teaming up with local farms to serve fresh local ingredients. Look for signs at booths highlighting Washington County farms.”

New: Washington County Craft Beverage Corral daily 2 to 8 p.m. (Monday from 5 p.m.), offering tasting samples and beverages by the glass.

The Big Push! Saturday & Sunday

Landview Farm of White Creek will bring 8 Holstein cows to calve, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23 and 24, in the “Big Push” tent — an educational opportunity to observe and wait through the long process while guest cows prepare to give birth. Veterinarians aid the cows and newborn calves and narrate for visitors. Hope is to have ultrasound projections available while still in utero this year.

New entertainment: Dialed Action Sports bicycle athletes, Wild West cowboy pyrotechnics and gun slinging, educational wildlife show with alligators and more, Professor Paddy-Whack one-man band, music and dance by Double Tap, Joe Adee and the Lug Nuts, Newell Family Band, Tame the Rooster, Hill Country Cloggers and more!

Some of many musical offerings

Double Tap, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

David Payne, Tuesday, 3-5 p.m. Also: Joe Adee and the Lug Nuts, 7:30 p.m.

The Greene Brothers, Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Also, Shake Rattle and Roll, 7:30 p.m.

Spell Bound, Thursday, 3-5 p.m. Also, Newell Family Band, 7:30 p.m.

Ragged Rascal, Friday, Aug. 22, 3-5 p.m. Also, Big Sky Country, 7:30 p.m.

October Rose, Saturday, Aug. 23, 3-5 p.m. Also, Tame the Rooster, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Borne, Sunday, Aug. 24, 3-5 p.m.

Mr. Nestle notes, “We are highlighting that the Fairgrounds here in Greenwich is 65 years old, but the ‘Fair’ has roots back to 1883 in the Cambridge area.”