Anita Richards’ legacy: Leaves house, land to The Sembrich

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Anita Behr Richards, who passed away in February at age 87, has left her home at Hilltop Cottage as well its property, barns and greenhouse to the Sembrich Museum across the road.

Mrs. Richards was the founding, longtime director of the Sembrich. Hilltop Cottage will now house The Sembrich’s administrative offices, said the museum.

“This is a transformative gift,” Sembrich Board President Lisa Hall was quoted.

The Sembrich is located in the former teaching studio of early Metropolitan Opera star Marcella Sembrich. Its collection includes Met Opera costumes, art works, musical scores, tribute gifts and other memorabilia from the celebrated Polish-born soprano’s life and career.

The Sembrich hosts a full summer series of performances and opens its lakeside grounds to the public at no charge.

The Richards gift “will not only enable us to streamline operations, properly maintain our archives and collections and preserve another historic property, but enlarge our profile and year-round presence in Bolton Landing,” Ms. Hall wrote,

Mrs. Richards was “a fixture at the museum for more than 40 years,” said the Sembrich. Ms. Hall wrote, “Our productive use and stewardship of this property will be a lasting tribute to Charlie and Anita, one we believe they would have welcomed and appreciated. Our gratitude to Anita and Charlie Richards knows no bounds.”

“Anita gave The Sembrich her time, her talent, and now, a part of her life’s legacy,” Caleb Eick, Sembrich Director of Advancement & Curatorial Affairs wrote.

“This gift reunites a piece of our history that had been separated for generations, and it reflects a lifetime spent making sure The Sembrich would endure.”

Some background on Anita Richards:

“Born in Alzey, Germany, in 1938, Anita Behr graduated as valedictorian of Bolton Central School and earned a degree from Syracuse University, later studying in Germany on a Fulbright Grant.

“She married Charles O. Richards in 1965 and taught German for two decades before she and Charlie returned to Bolton Landing in 1985.

“In 1990, Anita became The Sembrich’s first Administrative Director. In 2003, she moved into the part-time role of Program Coordinator, a position she held until retiring in 2019.

“During her tenure she completed the first comprehensive inventory of the museum’s collections and founded the Young Performers Showcase, now in its 21st season. She later served on the Board of Directors from 2021 to 2025 and was named a Member Emerita.”

“Bay View estate was originally built by the Bement family, founders of the Green Island Improvement Corporation, which also founded the Sagamore Hotel.

“Marcella Sembrich purchased Bay View in 1922 and had Hilltop Cottage constructed for the estate’s caretaker.

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