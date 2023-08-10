Our August 10 front page

Sheriff vs. Sheriff Strough: Realtors, Siplon seek site for F.W. Webb. Balloon Fest 50th parade, cocktails & more. Rachael’s Bread on the rise. Lake George Music Festival happening now. Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Qby. Plaza. Andrew Brodie’s Yankee Boating gambit. Man charged in LG hit and run of bicyclist. SGF native Paula Hamilton Griffith, now at Wesley, celebrated 109th, even played piano. ‘Journal’ lists Stefanik as possible Trump VP. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.