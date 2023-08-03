Saturday, August 5, 2023

Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Queensbury

August 3, 2023 Hot Copy

CHRONICLE SCOOP: Zander Frost writes: Dave’s Hot Chicken was granted a building permit for a space at the Queensbury Plaza at 756 Glen Street.

 
Dave’s Hot Chicken is an Instagram darling that launched in 2017 in Hollywood, California. Since then it has launched franchises across the United States, including recently in Albany and Amsterdam.
 
The permit was posted in the former The GYM 518 space, located next door to Moe’s Southwest Grill. The permit says JET Enterprises TSC2 of Saratoga Springs will make $100,000 of commercial interior alterations to the space. As of Thursday, construction appears underway inside.

 

Check Also

Lake George native thrives making jewelry from Barbie doll body parts

By Hannah Hughes, Chronicle Summer Staff With the Barbie movie breaking box office records, Lake …

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!