Our April 9 issue

GF Hospital has 30 ventilators, ‘enough to meet our surge plan’. Dr. Leach: 20 cases may mean 20,000 ‘brewing’ Garden centers give it a go! Wear a mask, urges Dr. Leach. John Strough: End of the handshake? Death of irreplaceable Rick White. Lake George boat inspecting won’t start until June 1. No to garage sales. Maple makers: Good syrup but feeling the loss of busiest sales. Open Door: New safety rules, seeks more donations. Cambridge Balloon Festival: Cancelled. Music, art, more now live online! Concerts, comedy, shows…

