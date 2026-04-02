Our April 2 front page

Women in Business Issue! Easter doings. Slcikfin & BBQ split. Wind, ice, destruction. 3 couples’ ABC’s of Lake George book. Dr. Boyd’s shift. Cathy: No one like Garrison Keillor. Mexican restaurant Mi Rancho Alegre set at former Red Lobster Travis Whitehead joins race for Qby. Town Board, Ward 4. Thunder 3-day record attendance: 15,375. Hewitt says costly expected petition challenge from Gendebien led him to end Congress bid. SGF sewage pipe fix at GF bridge is ‘nearly done’. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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