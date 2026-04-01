Tractor Supply eyes Burgoyne Ave. in Kingsbury

April 1, 2026 Hot Copy

Ben Westcott writes: Tractor Supply seeks to open a location in Kingsbury on a 3686 Burgoyne Ave. property “right across from the community pool and Tri County Eye Care,” Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan told The Chronicle.

He said that in March Tractor Supply’s developer Cocca Development came to the Kingsbury Planning Board for their preliminary hearing.

“They are tentatively set for their public hearing in April,” he said. “But this may change depending on whether some items are received in time by the Planning Board (traffic studies, stormwater, engineering studies, etc.).”

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