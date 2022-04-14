Our April 14 front page

Happy Easter, Passover, Tax Day! Lake George dock space more scarce than ever. 20 questions. For sale: Davidson’s bldg. • LG Beach Club. Throng at the Glens Falls Brew Fest. Farmers OK with NYS tax credit deal. 7 Easter Egg hunts Saturday, April 16. New Stewarts ready on Broad, old demolished. Gilbert Gottfried, 67, memorable in his visits here. SGF Marathon Dance is May 13 at Great Escape; pre-Dance fair at the school May 7. Bullpen partners buy 75% of Dockside Landing Marina in Hague. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

