Our April 14 front page

April 14, 2022 Chronicle Front Page

Happy Easter, Passover, Tax Day! Lake George dock space more scarce than ever. 20 questions. For sale: Davidson’s bldg. • LG Beach Club. Throng at the Glens Falls Brew Fest. Farmers OK with NYS tax credit deal. 7 Easter Egg hunts Saturday, April 16. New Stewarts ready on Broad, old demolished. Gilbert Gottfried, 67, memorable in his visits here. SGF Marathon Dance is May 13 at Great Escape; pre-Dance fair at the school May 7. Bullpen partners buy 75% of Dockside Landing Marina in Hague. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Our April 7 front page

Health & Fitness Quarterly Record Lake George house sale. Johnsburg reval is a hot topic. …

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!