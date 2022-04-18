By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

It’s been a while since we played 20 Questions. Feel free to respond or not respond, as you see fit. Maybe it will give you something extra to talk about at your holiday table.

1. Will New York State have another mask mandate this year?

2. Will Joe Biden be the Democratic nominee for President in 2024? If not, who will be?

3. Will Donald Trump be the Republican nominee for President in 2024? If not, who will be?

4. Will the New York Yankees play in the 2022 World Series?

5. What will be the price of gas on July 1, 2022? (We’ll use a gallon of regular at the Stewart’s Shop across from the Travelers building at 333 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls as our benchmark, say, at 12 noon.)

6. What will the temperature be on July 4 at noon, on the Glens Falls National Bank time & temperature sign in downtown Glens Falls? What will the temperature be on Christmas Day?

7. Will Elon Musk buy Twitter?

8. Will Vladimir Putin be the leader of Russia on Dec. 31, 2022? Will Russia end its invasion of Ukraine in 2022?

9. How many Covid patients will there be in Glens Falls Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on May 31, 2022?

10. Which party will win control of the House of Representatives in the November election? (Democrats currently have 221 seats; Republicans have 209.)

11. Which party will win control of the U.S. Senate in the November election? (Currently it’s 50-50.)

12. Will Chick-fil-A open in Queensbury in 2023?

13. Will Andrew Cuomo run for governor as a third-party candidate? (His deadline to file is May 31.)

14. Will Kathy Hochul be elected New York’s governor in November? If not, who will be elected?

15. Will Tom Brady win the next Super Bowl?

16. Will Will Smith appear at the Cool Insuring Arena in May 2022?

17. Will Congresswoman Elise Stefanik be re-elected? If yes, by how much? If no, who will defeat her? Who wins between Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko and Republican challenger Liz Joy?

18. Who will be Governor Kathy Hochul’s new Lieutenant Governor after Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after indictment on bribery charges?

19. Who will be the next Queensbury Town Supervisor after John Strough’s run eventually ends?

20. Will New York’s highest court reinstate the Democrats’ Congressional redistricting plan — or uphold the judge who struck it down?

