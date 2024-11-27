Orvis closing outlet store in Lake George

“LAKE GEORGE OUTLET CLOSING!” Orvis announced in a letter to customers.

“Our Lake George Orvis Outlet will be CLOSING by end of 2024.”

It said it is offering a 25% discount on all sales — “Entire Purchase Discount is ADDITIONAL OFF of our already reduced outlet pricing!” It adds, “While inventory lasts. SHOP NOW!!!” Orvis sells Men’s & Women’s Apparel, and items for Dog, Home, Gifts and Fishing.



As The Chronicle reported on Oct. 24, Vermont-based Orvis is having financial difficulties and announced plans to cut 8% of its staff, eliminate its catalogs and close several then unidentified stores as it goes through “a period of business evolution that requires us to think differently.”

Orvis says on its website, “In 1856, Charles F. Orvis founded the Orvis Company in Manchester, Vermont, offering superior fly-fishing equipment and priding himself on customer satisfaction and service. Today, Orvis is the trusted source of discovery and adventure in the natural world.”

The late Leigh H. Perkins bought the company in 1965. His grandson “Simon Perkins is the President of Orvis and the third generation of the Perkins family to lead the company,” says the website.

Orvis is moving its headquarters from Sunderland, Vermont, to Manchester, where its main store is located.

