40th year of GF Hometown Thanksgiving

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The 40th annual Glens Falls Hometown Thanksgiving Dinner is served Thursday, Nov. 28, noon-2 p.m., at Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay Street. They also deliver.

It’s free, and open to all. “Reservations are not needed. Stop by anytime,” writes spokesperson Meg Grimmer.

They expect 500 to 600 dine-in guests and about 1,000 meals delivered, Mrs. Grimmer tells The Chronicle. “We can take calls (to request delivery) until Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the evening,” she says, depending on destination.

Pianist Mike Williams has entertained “all 40 years!!!,” Mrs. Grimmer notes. Al and Kathy Bain also return to entertain those in the waiting area.

Some stats: About 250 volunteers over three days help prepare, serve and clean up, before, during and after the meal.

They’ll serve 76 turkeys, 22-25 pounds each; 500 pounds of potatoes donated by Five Guys in Queensbury; and pies and desserts donated by area businesses including Sally’s Hen House, The Log Jam, The Docksider and Ambrosia Diner.

Other yearly donors and supporters Mrs. Grimmer notes: Jacob & Toney’s, Angelina’s Pizzeria, Stewart’s Shops, SUNY Adirondack Culinary Program and its Seasoned Restaurant, WSWHE BOCES Culinary students, “and Christ Church United Methodist for hosting us.”

Why do this? Mrs. Grimmer says, “For me, it’s the impact that our organization has on the individuals and families that rely on our service each year. I speak with everyone that calls — whether it’s to sign up to volunteer, request a meal delivery or to ask for more information to potentially donate. Some of the stories and situations remind me just how important our meal is to our community and why it must continue each year.”

