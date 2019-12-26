Operation Santa’s best year ever: $203,000+

Frank Munoff, co-founder of the local Christmas charity Operation Santa, wrote on Facebook: “Just want …

Frank Munoff, co-founder of the local Christmas charity Operation Santa, wrote on Facebook: “Just want to brag a little about this year’s Operation Santa Claus success with many new members on our Board of Directors. With me being laid up, everyone stepped up their game to make this year a record breaking year.



“Don’t have final total yet, but we’re going to surpass last year’s total of $203,000 very handily. Of course Pete at Sam’s Diner was a huge asset to us because our small committee really has to do nothing to raise the $61,500. Pete does it all.

“In addition to our $ 200,000+ raised, Wendy Matthews and her crew provided over 1,200 new toys for our adopt a child program on Regional Radio.

“Approximately $30,000 in toys to go along with the food and clothing. Remember, we do not buy toys, only food and clothing. Toys are all bought by u [you] the general public.

“We took care of almost 2,300 kids in Warren, Washington, No. Saratoga, Hamilton, & Essex Co.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do since our humble beginnings in 1974 when my former partner Jerry Eichin and I started this organization.

“Remember, each child is shopped for specifically as far as needs and sizes. Thanks to all that made this happen.

“Finally, if u want to make a contribution, make out a check to Operation Santa Claus, PO Box 707, Hudson Falls 12839.”

