Tradition! New Year’s Day Lake George Polar Plunge

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The annual Lake George Polar Plunge returns on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Shepard Park on Canada Street in Lake George Village.

Duffy’s Tavern organizes the annual fund-raising Plunge.

“We never know how many people will come it can be anywhere from 600 to 1,200 people,” organizer Linda Duffy says.

“It’s a new decade this year, so numbers may be up. A lot of it depends on the weather”

It’s $10 to take a dip. All proceeds benefit local fire departments and the Springfield Shriners Hospitals for Children, Mrs. Duffy notes. There will also be long-sleeved shirts available to purchase for $10, also to benefit the two charities.

Polar Plunge headquarters is at the Tavern, located on Lower Amherst Street. Registration is held on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and New Year’s Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Duffy’s.

Info: 668-5323 or Linda Duffy at 361-2559.

The first wave of swimmers enters Lake George’s frigid waters at about 1 p.m.

They go in waves of 400 people, continuing at 1:15, and 1:30, every 15 minutes until all are in (and out!).

Register early if you want to be in the first wave, Mrs. Duffy suggests.

If you plan to plunge, bring a pair of old sneakers or water shoes to protect your feet in the water, a robe or towel, and a change of warm clothes for after the plunge.

There will be changing tents on the beach at Shepard Park.

Mrs. Duffy has also suggested, “Don’t consume a lot of alcohol before going in.”

People often come in costumes or bathing suits, in teams, with matching outfits or tee shirts, Mrs. Duffy had said. The Lake George Rotatry is usually a big group.”

Anyone under 18 must have permission of their parent or guardian.

Party, 1-5 p.m.

A post-plunge party follows, Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Duffy’s, with live music by the band Dirt Cheap and drink specials for “plungers.” There’s no cover charge.

“Start 2020 fresh and new,” they say.

