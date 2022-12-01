One arrested in alleged Queensbury stabbing

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested Andrew S. Teal, age 24 of Queensbury, on November 30, alleging him of one felony count of Assault in the Second Degree and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

The Sheriff’s Office said on November 28, 2022, at around 12:30pm, it investigated an assault on Angel Lane in the Town of Queensbury.

The Sheriff’s Office said based on the investigation, Mr. Teal “got into an altercation with a male acquaintance and stabbed the subject with a knife. The victim was transported and treated at the Glens Falls Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. ”

Mr. Teal was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $7,500 cash bail / $15,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit.