Bond car show at Saratoga Automobile Museum

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor



Aston Martins and other sleek, armed and impossibly capable vehicles used in the making of James Bond movies are on display for the next year (through November 2023) in ‘James Bond in Motion’ at the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

We went to the opening last week and, as casual Bond fans, found it fun. Ardent Bond fans and/or car aficionados should find it right up their alley.

Just seeing the posters for every Bond movie arrayed on the entry wall had me singing lyrics from a theme song for days.



The exhibit includes “on-screen used vehicles” including Bond’s 1964 Aston Martin DB5, 1987 Aston Martin V8, 1999 BMW Z8, 2006 Aston Martin DBS (Rollover Car from Casino Royal), 2015 Aston Martin DB10 and others.

There’s also the 1977 Lotus Esprit Submarine (Wet Nellie) and an equipped Auto Rickshaw used in Octopussy.

It’s a polished, professional presentation assembled by the movie franchise, both to milk the cash cow and project its glamor. Before Saratoga it played Los Angeles.

Visuals — photos and film — identify the movie and show the vehicles in use.



The price of admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children 6 to 12, students 17+ with ID, seniors and active and veteran military. Free for kids under age 6.

The museum — in a former bottling plant at 110 Avenue of the Pines — is located a stone’s throw from the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in the Saratoga Spa State Park.

Check to make sure the museum is open before you go. From October to December it’s schedule is said to be Tuesday-Sunday, from January to March Wednesday-Sunday, then seven days a week April to September.

Info:www.saratogaautomuseum.org. Phone: (518) 587-1935. Email: info@saratogaautomuseum.org.

If you go, also go upstairs where the museum’s own emphasis is New York State’s auto heritage.



Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved