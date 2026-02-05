Officer Hogan pled guilty to Disorderly Conduct, a violation

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: A follow-up on the case of former Glens Falls Police Officer John Hogan III, who was accused of stealing more than $5,000 from the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association while he was serving as that organization’s treasurer.

The Chronicle obtained the Glens Falls City Court Certificate of Disposition.

It says he pled guilty on December 2, 2025, to a charge of Disorderly Conduct, a violation.

He paid a fine of $150.

The arrest, plea, conviction, sentencing and discharge all took place on the same day, December 2.

Mr. Hogan also made “full restitution” of “a little over $6,000” to the PBA on December 2, Saratoga County District Attorney Brett Eby previously told The Chronicle.

Mr. Hogan received an unconditional discharge, with no further requirements (such as probation, for example).

The court records are sealed, in keeping with the level of the guilty plea. Disorderly Conduct is a violation, not a crime.

