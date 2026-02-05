178 Glen plans four 2-bedroom apartments, aided by Glens Falls $200,000 grant

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Teena Flores and her daughter Jessica Ergmann own 178 Glen Street and plan to turn the vacant second and third floors into four two-bedroom apartments, two on each floor.



The building houses Coldwell-Banker Real Estate on its first floor. Mrs. Flores is managing partner of the agency.

The project was scheduled to go before the City Planning board for site plan review on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Mrs. Flores said she’s owned the building “for a long time,” upwards of a dozen years. “I was been thinking about it for a while, and it’s just the right time to get it done.” They expect eight to 10 residents.

She said they are renovating now in part because of a Vacant Rental Improvement Program grant through the City of Glens Falls, administered by the city’s Development Director Jeff Flagg.

The grant is for $50,000 per unit, Mrs. Flores said. “They contribute some funds towards the build-out, and then for 10 years you [set] rent at a median rent rate for the area.”

She said there was a $75,000 per unit option but that it didn’t work for them.

Construction is expected to last eight months or more with a cost of $300,000 to $400,000, said documents.

Ms. Flores lives in Lake George. She said in the application that her daughter lives in Massachusetts. “Her vision for 178 Glen St. is the same as mine.”

Other projects aided by City funds

Mr. Flagg said the Vacant Rental Improvement Program is aiding other renovation projects including 196 Ridge Street, “the controversial housing project,” as Mr. Flagg termed it. He notes that “the funding is only for the rehab of the current house.”

He said the program is aiding a current project on the second floor of 18-22 Ridge Street above Farmacy Restobar. Building owner Brian Bronzino is converting office space to three apartments.

Mr. Flagg said they’re also involved with 16 School Street, also on Wednesday’s Planning Board agenda. Owner Andrea Harwood aims to convert a multi-family home from four to five units.



Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved