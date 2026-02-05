Glens Falls Burger King goes to 24 hours — for drive-thru, delivery

Burger King in downtown Glens Falls made the transition last week to being open 24 hours a day, Assistant Manager Rene Gavin confirmed to The Chronicle.



She said the dining room closes at midnight, but drive-thru and delivery is open around the clock.

She said that before COVID the restaurant was open 24 hours and that corporate made the decision to go back to it.

“It must have been going well money-wise, and now with Door Dash we like to be more available,” she said.

“Not many restaurants around here are open 24 hours. — Ben Westcott

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve