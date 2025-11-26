Fountain Square ‘Outpost’ set to open in former Orvis this Friday

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Fountain Square Outfitters owners Matt and Nancy Fuller said their second shop “outpost” will open in time for Black Friday, Nov. 29 in the former Orvis store on the “Million Dollar Half Mile,” on Route 9 north of Northway Exit 20 in Lake George/Queensbury.

The Fullers’ flagship Fountain Square Outfitters store on Centennial Circle in Glens Falls opened 14 years ago.

“The FSO Trading Post will expand our offerings in climbing, hiking, camping and all our other outdoor adventures, while also continuing the great gear we’ve established in Glens Falls,” they wrote in announcing their second location plans in August. For now, they’re using just the first floor of the 14,000 square foot space, says new store manager Mark Meinrenken.

He points out displays of sale items, some taken from the Glens Falls store, as well as new offerings of clothing, books, camping and climbing gear, rolling ski bags and more.

He said more continues to arrive, from Patagonia, Darn Tough socks, Black Diamond climbing company, Liberty Mountain technical gear, Osprey and Gregory pack makers, Helinox Camp Furniture and others.

Mr. Meinrenken said he and the shop’s assistant manager Abbi Reeves were managers at Eastern Mountain Sports in Saratoga, until it closed unexpectedly last March after losing its lease.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved