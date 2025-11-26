Friday, November 28, 2025

Fountain Square ‘Outpost’ set to open in former Orvis this Friday

November 26, 2025 Hot Copy

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Fountain Square Outfitters owners Matt and Nancy Fuller said their second shop “outpost” will open in time for Black Friday, Nov. 29 in the former Orvis store on the “Million Dollar Half Mile,” on Route 9 north of Northway Exit 20 in Lake George/Queensbury.

Manager Mark Meinrenken and Assistant Manager Abbi Reeves ready the Fountain Square Trading Post opening Black Friday, Nov. 29, in the former Orvis Outlet on the “Million Dollar Half Mile.” Ms. Reeves did the mural on the store’s back wall. Chronicle photo/Cathy DeDe
The Fullers’ flagship Fountain Square Outfitters store on Centennial Circle in Glens Falls opened 14 years ago.

“The FSO Trading Post will expand our offerings in climbing, hiking, camping and all our other outdoor adventures, while also continuing the great gear we’ve established in Glens Falls,” they wrote in announcing their second location plans in August. For now, they’re using just the first floor of the 14,000 square foot space, says new store manager Mark Meinrenken.

He points out displays of sale items, some taken from the Glens Falls store, as well as new offerings of clothing, books, camping and climbing gear, rolling ski bags and more.

He said more continues to arrive, from Patagonia, Darn Tough socks, Black Diamond climbing company, Liberty Mountain technical gear, Osprey and Gregory pack makers, Helinox Camp Furniture and others.

Mr. Meinrenken said he and the shop’s assistant manager Abbi Reeves were managers at Eastern Mountain Sports in Saratoga, until it closed unexpectedly last March after losing its lease.

