No more daily printed Post-Star.

As of July 11, The Post-Star said it will publish a print paper only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The other days it will be strictly digital, said an article in today’s paper headlined, “Your expanded Post Star coming soon.”

“In addition, your newspaper will transition from being delivered by a traditional newspaper delivery carrier to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.”

“On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the E-edition will mirror the print newspaper you receive at home or pick up at the store.

“On the non-print days — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — your E-Edition will include the most important news of the day — focused on national and international news and sports — and your comics, puzzles and advice columns, but it will be a condensed version of our traditional daily news report.”

The Post-Star is owned by Iowa-based Lee Enterprises.

The Post-Star says “every print edition will be an expanded edition, with more content, more sections and more pages.”