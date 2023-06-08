Immunotek Plasma Donation Center open soon at former Aldi

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Coming soon to the former Aldi store on Quaker Road in Queensbury is an Immunotek Plasma Donation Center.



Construction will be done by the end of the month, Tod Foreman, Superintendent for the General Contractor, told The Chronicle.

Immunotek says it has some 15 donation centers, mostly across the Southeast. It shows about 10 more in development — three in New York, in Queensbury, Syracuse and Johnson City.

Donors will be “compensated for your time and effort in helping others,” Immunotek said on its website.

“Plasma is the pale yellow liquid portion of blood that for healthy individuals, can be quickly and easily replaced,” Immunotek says.

“It contains specialized proteins that help control bleeding and infections, and cannot be artificially produced.

“Your plasma donation can be life-saving for many types of patients such as those living with rare conditions to those with immunodeficiency disorders, to our wounded veterans.

Mr. Foreman said they’ve “gutted the whole interior” of the nearly 14,000 square foot building and constructed new floors and offices.

It will have 40 beds for plasma donation patients, three examination rooms, and offices, he said.

Mr. Foreman said he has worked for Immunotek for years — this is the first Aldi he has converted. They’ve done former Rite Aids in the past.

Immunotek says the Queensbury location will have “Financial Compensation,” “Experienced Medical Staff,” “Clean Healthcare Settings,” “Large Screen TVs,” “Comfy Beds,” and “Free Wi-Fi.”

It says, “Each plasma donation makes a life-changing difference creating a better future for those in need.”

Mr. Foreman said he is from Louisiana and drove 26 hours to Glens Falls to work this job. Next, he’ll work on another center in Syracuse.

