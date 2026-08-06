Fort Hudson takes 8th floor of 333 Glen for its office staff

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Fort Hudson Health System has leased the eighth floor of nine-story 333 Glen Street, formerly known as the Travelers building, in downtown Glens Falls.

Fort Hudson CEO Andrew Cruikshank told The Chronicle 40 to 50 staff members have relocated to the more than 8,000 square foot space.

It includes “our local Care Management staff, the supervisors and support staff for Fort Hudson Home Care, our Foundation, along with administration, Human Resources and finance/billing.” he said.

Other than the retirement community at The Oaks and Fort Hudson’s social adult day care in Fort Edward, Mr. Cruik-shank said, “Our services are primarily embedded in the community.

“This location places us in a more central area with close access to I-87. It also had the necessary layout we were looking for in terms of open work space. It’s one of the few locations in the area that offered the space we needed, in a very convenient location in terms of parking, amenities and proximity to all that downtown has to offer.”

Mr. Cruikshank added, “it has a fabulous view from the eighth floor!”

He declined to share the terms of the multi-year lease.

The move is in conjunction with the planned sale of the 196-bed Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward, to Fort Edward Health and Rehabilitation LLC.

Mr. Cruikshank said, “The proposed sale remains under review by the NYS Department of Health. We are hopeful, but without guarantee, that approval will be granted by the end of the year.”

He said it’s “an extremely complex and time-consuming process.”

Until the sale goes through, some crossover administrative positions will work out of both 333 Glen and the Nursing Center, Mr. Cruikshank said.

“Fort Hudson is purposefully transitioning to a focused home and community based services provider. As our services are varied and cover an extremely large geographical area, consolidating resources will allow us to enhance our integration and collaboration,” he said.

Fort Hudson currently employs 450 to 475 people, he said. “Once the Nursing Center sale is complete, we will have approximately 200-225.”

“We will still have a small office in Plattsburgh for our northern Care Management staff,” Mr. Cruikshank added.

Other 333 tenants include the offices of WAIT House and other social service-related offices. he said, “We’re excited about the prospects this shared location may offer.”

Fort Hudson’s December 2025 press release announcing the sale of the Nursing Center said, “By focusing resources on its growing home care and housing programs, Fort Hudson is positioning itself to meet changing community needs, expand access to services, and build on its role as a regional leader serving clients across more than 10,000 square miles, including much of the Adirondack Park and communities extending to the Canadian border.”

Fort Hudson’s home- and community-based programs include licensed home care services, professional care management for children and adults, retirement living at The Oaks senior living, and adult day care with transportation, in Fort Edward.

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