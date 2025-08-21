Grumbellies reopens in Fort Edward ex-bank

“Welcome home!,” Irma Hamblin said as she and husband Jeff cut the ribbon Friday afternoon on their revived Grumbellies restaurant — in the former Glens Falls National Bank Fort Edward branch.

Newcomers and dozens of former regulars from Fort Ann, Vermont, Bolton and beyond came out for the grand opening, Mrs. Hamblin told The Chronicle.

“We’ve been busy since 10 a.m.”

Their liquor license lapsed as the renovation took longer than hoped, “but we’re hoping it will be soon,” in weeks, she said.



The new site on busy Route 9 includes land and a sizable back parking lot that leads to the Fort Edward Yacht Basin.

They plan to resume live music. Five country-bluegrass bands played opening day, noon to 9 p.m.

The “wall of fame” of local musicians’ pictures is back, too, Mrs. Hamblin noted. “People are so happy.”

The Hamblins lost the lease at their original location in Fort Ann in 2024, after eight years there. They purchased the bank in May 2025 for $215,000, with the help of a $200,000 loan from the Washington County Local Development Corporation. Renovations were done largely through help of well-wishers and patrons.

— Cathy DeDe

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved