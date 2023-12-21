Newly rehabbed Hudson Falls auditorium honors legendary music teacher Joyce Irwin

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Thursday, Dec. 14, prior to the high school Winter Chorus and Band concert, Hudson Falls dedicated its newly refurbished auditorium to honor Joyce Irwin, the school’s legendary retired choral director, music teacher and long-time music department chairperson.

Miss Irwin said, “I was privileged to be here for 40 years, privileged to have students who responded to any challenge. And I know right now some of you are saying it wasn’t always easy (to laughter).

“And then I’ve had 25 years to come and watch the new young team, the new talented young team of teachers and hear these marvelous students’ work.

“My cup runneth over, truly.

“Tonight when you leave, celebrate all your traditions. Pat yourself on the back and say — Job Well Done. Thank you.”

Superintendent Dan Ward and current choral director Diane Havern said Miss Irwin has been a mentor and “great supporter” of the music program.

“Everything I learned about teaching was from her,” Mrs. Havern said.

The redone auditorium was part of a $16.7 million renovation project.

It has comfortable new seats in Hudson Falls green, new carpeting, ceiling wood baffles for enhanced sound, a professional glassed-in sound and tech box, new lights and climate control.

Everything but the stage itself and the velvet curtains in green, white and burnt orange are new, school communications director Brett Watkins confirmed.

In a moment of levity, Mr. Ward pulled out a cardboard box from the seat manufacturer. He asked a student to read aloud the shipping label — “From Irwin Manufacturing” — and joked that “It’s Miss Irwin’s company, her fault” the auditorium project had been delayed several weeks.

All’s good now. The auditorium was ready for action, evidenced by an impressive concert that followed the ceremony.

Before the music, Miss Irwin was presented with a small version of the dedication plaque that will hang in the school.

Elegant in all black, she spoke extemporaneously and unamplified. She’d refused a proffered microphone by observing gently, if with a tinge of sharp wit, “We never needed it.”

Miss Irwin leaned easily on the grand piano that was obviously her center of operations for so long. Mrs. Havern had earlier suggested the instrument still bears scars from Miss Irwin’s 40 years of heartily beating out time signatures.

In a slow and powerful voice, Miss Irwin said, “Tonight is a night to celebrate the community of Hudson Falls, which has always supported the arts. Tonight is a night to remember all of the musicians who enrich lives.” She recalled particularly her mentor Maurice Whitney, who taught at Hudson Falls and Glens Falls.

“I can’t name everybody who influenced me or worked with me, so you’re going to have to fill in the blanks…Think of all the elementary and junior high music teacher, think of everybody who waved a baton, who sat for a time in that seat accompanying on that piano.”

She praised “members of the pit band, secretaries,” classroom teachers and coaches who gave up time for lessons. She said, “There was never a schedule conflict we couldn’t resolve.” She praised “drama directors, maintenance, the bus drivers. They always said, ‘We’ll take care of it, Joyce.’”

“While we’re at it,” she said, “let’s celebrate our downtown tonight, too. Juckett Park, the new Moran-Derby Park, the old book store, the Strand Theater, the Sandy Hill Arts Center, where you can dine, shop, visit an art gallery and have your class reunion on the fifth floor.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved