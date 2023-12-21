Hudson Falls Planning Board OKs cannabis store, Wash. County’s first

Chronicle staff writer Ben Westcott reports: On Monday, the Hudson Falls Planning Board unanimously approved Belinda McPhee’s request to open a cannabis dispensary called High Society Dispensary in place of McPhee’s Candy Shop and More at 345 Main St. in Hudson Falls, in the Hudson Falls Shopping Plaza.

High Society Dispensary would be the first cannabis dispensary in Washington County. Currently, the closest registered dispensaries for recreational marijuana are in Saranac Lake and the Albany metro area.

As a condition of approval, the board specified that Mrs. McPhee would have to get background checks done on prospective employees, with felons being prohibited from employment.

