New vertical sign on building at South & Glen: REALIZE Brokers

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer



Downtown Glens Falls has a prominent new vertical sign at the corner of South and Glen Streets, courtesy of Realize Brokers.

The real estate firm, founded in June 2020, is a partnership of 2012 Queensbury High School grad Nicholas Ketter and 2013 Glens Falls grad Spencer Bray.

It moved into the corner office of the Chris Patten-owned building in September.

“In real estate,” said Mr. Ketter, the key words are “location, location, location. And we certainly have a great location.”

The sign was designed by Ed Ostberg’s Design Function in Queensbury, they said. They did not reveal its cost.

The partners said they worked with the Glens Falls Planning Board to make sure they were in compliance of regulations. One stipulation? “Ensuring that the sign isn’t on past 11 p.m.,” Mr. Ketter said.

What’s been the response? “Overall, we’ve gotten a ton of positive feedback. Especially at nighttime when the signs lit up,” Mr. Bray said.

The partners say business is good. “This year in transacted volume, thus far, we’ve done $17-million,” Mr. Ketter said. This includes the sale of Heritage Apartments, now District 425, for $6.3-million.

“This is literally our home,” Mr. Ketter said. “We’ve seen a lot of growth over the past 10 years.”

“We really believe in Glens Falls,” Mr. Bray said. “We believe it’s going to be pretty up and coming in the years to come.”

Copyright © 2021 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved