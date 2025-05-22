New Glens Falls gathering place

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

The City of Glens Falls cut the ribbon Friday and debuted the centerpiece of its South Street redevelopment, the $6-million Market & Events Center.

It will be known as The Ed, for Ed Bartholomew, the late mayor and then Economic Development president who pushed for and won a $10-million New York State Downtown Revitalization grant in 2016, the first round of the Andrew Cuomo initiative.

The weather was perfect despite forecast of possible storms, and crowds turned out, for the for afternoon ceremonies and celebration outside, then inside for food samples from Glens Falls restaurants, displays and general conviviality — and then for the evening Block Party that took place behind, in front of and within the new building. (See photo page, 20.)



Some thoughts and observations.

It’s real. South Street is being upgraded, transformed.

Glens Falls residents are event-goers. Even when the Civic Center was hemorrhaging tax dollars, I still thought that if it were put to a vote, residents would have said, yes, keep gouging me.

Glens Fallsers want things like an arena, state championships, hockey, food and balloon fests. The Market & Events Center will be embraced and utilized.

(Fortunately with the Civic Center, then-Mayor Jack Diamond got us out from under a burden that needed carrying by more than Glens Falls’s 14,000 residents.)

The finances of this new Market Center and adjacent complex do give others and me pause. (See Jim Brock’s letter on page 11.) How much will it cost to operate these facilities? How many more city employees will be hired?

Glens Falls must also pay rent long-term on the lease it has in the redone “incubator” building next door. The city remains on the hook to provide Bonacio 75 parking spaces for his South Street developments.

I would like to understand better how exactly this building cost $6-million. It still puzzles me that it doesn’t include restrooms and heat and air conditioning, although Mayor Collins tells me it’s what makes it a pavilion, not an enclosed building. Had to trim costs.

Glens Falls has a “strong mayor” system, Ed Bartholomew explained to me so many years ago and it was expressed recently in the mayor’s race. Ed used that license to the hilt. He was let’s get it done and did it, undaunted. The sky hasn’t fallen yet, though the city tax isn’t for the faint of heart or cheap of skate.

I think Bill Collins is in the Ed B. mode. Full speed ahead. Make it happen. He envisions South Street, and the downtown as a whole, as a hotbed of events.

He was in his glory Friday — presiding at the ribbon-cutting and speaking briefly at the evening Block Party. He took the stage to thank all for coming. He said opening this great new building called for booking the region’s best band, which he said is Wild Adriatic. He quipped as to his roots in the neighborhood: “The last time I was arrested was in the parking lot at Sandy’s.”

Between the afternoon ceremonies and evening Block Party, my wife Sandra and I moseyed down South Street, grabbed an available two-person table outside Southpaw Bistro, ordered drinks and The Hummus plate and savored the whole shebang — balmy temperature and low humidity, flags flapping in the breeze, watching the steady flow of people, including many families coming and going. Saw a slew of folks we knew, some I hadn’t seen in a long time, like Frank Munoff.

The City had loosened its alcohol rules for the Block Party. Southpaw was selling drinks to-go.

Heading back up the block to the Block Party, I saw people enjoying the evening all about — on the street, sidewalk and pavement in front of the Market Center, two food trucks. Inside, a line formed at the table where Raul’s sold beer and drinks. Many people congregated out back, in-between the pavilion and the back of the property where the performers played under a tent the city rented. Public in motion, energy, possibilities.

It’s not hard to envision the venue, this scene, becoming popular. A party spot. Events. Wedding receptions probably. Great if they can maintain the upbeat mood.

I foresee the frequent shutting down of South Street, at least this block, and bars and restaurants along the way thriving. Some operator will definitely want to rent the old Sandy’s Clam Bar space in the building that Sonny Bonacio now owns and is renovating.

Glens Falls lucked out with Friday’s weather. The next day was dismal. But the vibe was no fluke. Here’s another destination GF will like and be known for.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved