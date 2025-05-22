Vinnie Crocitto pursues attraction at Water Slide World site — but not on Town’s dime

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Lake George Town Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto, Jr. has his eye on the former Water Slide World property, now owned by developer Rich Schermerhorn, who has it up for sale for $5.9-million.



“It’s such an important part of Lake George,” says Mr. Crocitto. “It’s on our main corridor. I’m gonna do everything I can to help it develop into its fullest potential somehow.”

Mr. Crocitto’s hopes for the 12.7-acre site at the intersection of Routes 9 and 9L? A new attraction to drive tourism in Lake George and Warren County.

“We’ve got to lean into who we are,” he told The Chronicle.

“Lake George was built as a middle class family destination. Who we are is outdoor activities, amusements, and, to me, that’s what we’ve got to keep pushing….We want to hold on to that market.

“A lot of our amusements are going away. A lot aren’t coming back.”

Mr. Crocitto, who owns the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort and other hotel properties in town, chairs the Occupancy Tax committee of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Last year they oversaw nearly $8 million in Oc Tax revenue.

He does not envision government buying the property. “I don’t think we’d be interested in that,” says Mr. Crocitto.

“I think we could talk about maybe partnering up with a private investor, but I don’t think that the Town of Lake George would be interested at this point in purchasing. It’s a lot for a small community to take on.”

Rather, he considers the Town’s role and that of Warren County’s Oc Tax funds: “If something big comes across, I’m open to talk about it. But let’s get a big idea, and then I’m very, very confident we could find a way to fund it.”

“I would love to see a private investment there, and we support it with Oc Tax,” ideally “something big, something really year round.”

“Someone reaches out, we hope it’s the most valuable use for the land,”

Mr. Crocitto says, “I’m aggressively seeking developers. I’m in contact with someone out of Orlando who develops (attractions). I’m talking to a local guy. I’ve talked to the Realtor many times.”

Realtor Mark Levack, who has the listing on Mr. Schermerhorn’s behalf, tells The Chronicle he is actively looking for a project that would serve a tourism goal.

“Of course I’m trying to make something fantastic happen,” Mr. Levack said.

“We need to work together to bring the highest and best use, something that would be an asset to the town and to the region as a whole…and to make it a win-win for everybody….”

Mr. Crocitto says, “We encourage anybody with a good idea or a developer to reach out. It’s a great opportunity for somebody, and anything year round that helps the whole county we would agree with.”

He says the tourism market is changing and challenging.

“Families are shrinking. Travel times are shrinking. It used to be people would come up here for a week,” but now it’s more likely an extended weekend.

“The cruise line industry, river boats, all of this is exploding. We have more competition than we ever had….

“Everyone loves the outdoors. I hear people say, pretty often ‘The lake’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, and the mountains. Holy cow, it’s beautiful.’”

But that then they say: “I’ve got two small kids. They want to keep moving. We’ll stay another day. We’ll do another two days. But we don’t want to go for a bike ride. We want to be amused.”

Mr. Crocitto says, “The younger traveler wants to be wowed more than ever…. And if the kids want it, the parents are going to do it.”

Schermerhorn’s Water Slide agent Mark Levack also seeks tourism use

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Realtor Mark Levack, who has the $5.9 million listing for Water Slide World with developer Rich Schermerhorn, says he — and Mr. Schermerhorn — agree with Town Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto on a vision for the 12.7-acre property on Route 9.

“We’ve talked at length about what potential uses could go there,” Mr. Levack says. “We have some ideas that are coming to the forefront, and I’m attempting to market to those users.”

He says, “I’m always out for the highest and best use, to represent my client, and to make it a win-win for everybody, to have the right use for the right property.”

Mr. Schermerhorn purchased the then-shuttered Water Slide World in August 2022 for $3 million. His plan then was for a mixed-use project, known as a Planned Unit Development, with as many as 200 market-rate apartments, plus space for offices and retail.

He removed the Water Slide World pools and other structures, then leveled and re-seeded the property.

Then this winter, he put the property back on the market.

It’s still zoned PUD. A developer could purchase it for mixed-use apartments, but Mr. Levack said he is actively looking for a project that would serve a tourism goal.

