‘Moderate Democrat’ Melissa Seale posted in June: ‘Anyone that supports Trump can unfriend me now’

The Chronicle asked Democratic 45th District State Senate candidate Melissa Seale of Glens Falls how she squares her self-characterization as a “moderate Democrat” in the Jan. 22 Chronicle with her June 12 social media post saying, “It’s endgame people, fascism is here. Anyone that still supports Trump can unfriend me now. There is no gray anymore. It is completely black and white.”

Mrs. Seale responded, “How I view Trump and how I view the Republican Party are two different things. I don’t think Trump represents a healthy Republican Party, nor do I think he represents Republicans well.”

She said President Trump “has no respect for our Constitution and the rights of others” and she doesn’t agree with “how he uses his position to act out and speak negatively about others.”

“I am not against Republicans.” she asserted.

At her Jan. 30 campaign kickoff event at Morgan & Co in Glens Falls, Mrs. Seale threw an apparent jab at incumbent Republican Dan Stec of Queensbury, telling the few dozen assembled that “I’m not just going to vote no on budgets and complain.”

Senator Stec, asked by The Chronicle to respond, said. “It’s nice to know my opponent plans on being little more than a rubber stamp for the same failed one- party rule policies of Governors Cuomo and Hochul, which are wildly unpopular and have made our state less safe and less affordable for all our communities.”

— Ben Westcott

