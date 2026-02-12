Ben: Moreau Planning Board

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Allstar Systems plans contractor spaces

Cliff Nelson, owner of audio visual equipment supplier Allstar Systems in South Glens Falls, proposes to tear down a former bus garage at his 6 Bluebird Rd. property and build a new 10,750 sq. ft. mixed use commercial facility with up to 10 contractor spaces in its place.

“The economy is changing right now, Mr. Nelson told The Chronicle. “There’s definitely a resurgence in small one, two, three person companies out there. Small contractors and trades are coming back in a big way. This would be a space they would rent if they don’t want to work out of their garage anymore and don’t want to rent 5,000 sq. ft. somewhere.”

He said, “There always seems to be demand for space that’s smaller than what’s currently on the market,” noting that the smallest units proposed in his plan are in the 1,000 to 1,500 sq. ft. range.

The plan appears before the Moreau Planning Board Feb. 23.

Moreau Emergency $3.8 mil expansion

The Moreau Emergency Squad seeks to construct a two-story, 9,816 sq. ft. addition to its existing single story 6,706 sq. ft. structure at 1583 Route 9.

It would include new sleeping quarters, executive offices, a board room and a training room. It’s a $3,825,000 project that would take 15 months to construct.

The expansion would be built on a currently empty lot, and would be connected to the current building by a breezeway.

“I’ve been working on this since the end of 2016,” Executive Director Steven Van Guilder told The Chronicle. “Finally everything’s coming to a head.”

“With COVID, our call volume doubled,” he explained. “That allowed us to bring on full-time staff. At night we have two to three crews on. Our expansion is going to give people more room to sleep, and our executive team and supervisors will have pretty much their own office.”

He said that currently “in our administrative office there’s 10 people in this small room.”

Mr. Van Guilder hopes for construction to start at the end of April. He says to call 791-2305 if interested in donating to the project.

The proposal appears before the Moreau Planning Board Feb. 23.

‘Moreau Dental Services’ planned by HHHN

Hudson Headwaters Health Network plans to transform an existing primary care center at 1448 U.S. Route 9 into a “modern dental clinic” called Moreau Dental Services, said an application sent to the Moreau Planning Board for review at its Feb. 23 meeting. The proposal includes “upgrades to the building’s mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems – such as new HVAC, specialized dental plumbing, electrical distribution, lighting, fire alarm enhancements, and a standby generator – along with the installation of compressed air and vacuum systems tailored for dental operations,” the project description said.

Also planned are site improvements.

