Glens Falls: Judge Gary Hobbs to retire; applicants sought to fill rest of year

Glens Falls City Judge Gary Hobbs plans to retire as of March 31, the City announced in a notice seeking applicants to fill Judge Hobbs’ seat until a new Judge can be elected in November.

The Common Council may appoint a judge to fill the seat from April through the end of this year, December 31, 2026.

A full 10-year term will be on the ballot in November, the Warren County Board of Elections tells The Chronicle.

Although Judge Hobbs is only in the second year of his current 10-year term, “Judges do not have unexpired terms.”

The City Court Judge must be an attorney admitted to practice law in this state for at least five years, and must be a city resident, said city information.

Base salary is $216,400, said the city.

