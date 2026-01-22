Bill VanNess runs for Queensbury Town Supervisor

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe reports: William “Bill” VanNess plans to run for Queensbury Town Supervisor in November.

“I am going for an interview with the Conservative Committee on February 3, and with the Republican Committee on February 4,” seeking both endorsements, he told The Chronicle.



Mr. VanNess is a retired Investigator for the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and a retired Lake George Park Commission Marine Patrol Officer.

He also was the Republican Elections Commissioner for Warren County for eight years. He retired last year.

In elective office, he was Queensbury Ward 4 Town Councilman from 2015-2017 and a Queensbury At-Large member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors for eight years, 2004-2011.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to get in there and use my experience and help keep moving Queensbury forward,” Mr. VanNess said of the supervisor position.

“We’ve got some things that I want to look at, as far as reducing taxes, taking a look at the format of the town itself, how it’s worked and how it’s currently working, and basically keep moving Queensbury forward.

“Queensbury is a safe, great area to live, and I just want to keep it moving that way.”

“I really enjoy working for my community,” Mr. VanNess says. “That’s pretty much all I’ve done, is public service my whole life.”

He said, “I’ve spoken with John Strough personally and… he’s not running again,” as he also told the town board.

Mr. VanNess’s thoughts on Mr. Strough, a Democrat? “I think John has done a decent job. There’s definitely a few things I have in mind that I want to change that I really don’t want to disclose at this point in time. There’s some savings I think we can make, but I think John has done a decent job at what he has done.”

