Mayor Collins ends his run

“Though I am officially a candidate for mayor and my name remains on the November ballot, I have decided against seeking re-election,” Mayor Bill Collins said Monday, as first reported by News Channel 13’s Mark Mulholland.

It apparently clears the way for Ward Three Councilwoman Diana Palmer’s election as mayor. She won the Democratic nomination over Mr. Collins in a June primary, but he continued to run on the Conservative line.

“I have been a proud Democrat my entire life, from a family of Democrats going back a hundred years.

“At this moment, we need to be one unified party. I fear that my seeking re-election could increase divisiveness in our city. I do not want that.

“I encourage my friends and neighbors to support hard-working, conscientious, results-oriented Democrats, particularly Governor Kathy Hochul. She has been very good to Glens Falls and upstate New York.”

The mayor did not mention Diana Palmer in his announcement.

Councilwoman Palmer said in a statement, “The news came as a surprise to me. I learned through text messages from friends and neighbors sharing the article that he has withdrawn from the mayoral race.”

She said, “I just left Mayor Collins a voicemail thanking him for his commitment to the city and for creating the space for a smooth transition…

“Glens Falls is at an important moment, and I’m ready to get to work.

“I’ve always been in this for the work of governing, not campaigning. My focus now turns to preparing for that work: building a city government that’s transparent, responsible, and worthy of the people who call Glens Falls home.

“I’m deeply grateful to the voters, volunteers, and neighbors who made this campaign possible and who share in this vision for our city’s future.”

Mayor Collins said in his statement, “I will conclude my service later this year, with immense gratitude to the people of our community, our dedicated city public servants, and my colleagues on the Common Council and in elective office at the local and state level.”

He concluded, “Glens Falls is on the rise again. People want to be here, live here, invest here, retire here, and have fun here. It is such a special place, so full of hometown pride and opportunity.

“Thank you for allowing this hometown boy to serve as Mayor.”

